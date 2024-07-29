Zest Creations Technologies LLC

Managed service and security provider delivering AI-enabled cybersecurity, IT mgt, cloud, and compliance-focused services for regulated organizations.
Company Overview

Zest Creations Technologies LLC is a U.S.-based managed service and managed security service provider supporting public sector and regulated commercial organizations. We deliver cybersecurity, IT management and support, cloud and security engineering, and secure hosting services, enhanced through automation and AI-assisted governance. As a federal contractor, we focus on designing, operating, and sustaining secure, audit-ready environments that support risk management, compliance operations, and continuous monitoring across hybrid infrastructures.

Address

24407 white spruce ln, Katy, Texas 77493-4278, United States of America

Telephone

3462355062

Website

https://www.zestcyber.com/

  • Partner types
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)
  • Diverse-owned businesses
  • Female
  • Black American
Proficiencies
  • Covers IBM Concert
  • Covers Apptio
  • Covers API Connect
  • Covers Event Automation, Event Streams
  • Covers Cloudability
  • Covers IBM Terraform
  • Covers Guardium Suite
  • Covers Verify
  • Covers Watson Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible
  • Covers webMethods Hybrid Integration
  • Covers the Maximo Application Suite
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.