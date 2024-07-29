GOLA SOLUTIONS PTY LTD

Gola is a specialised cybersecurity services partner for IBM's Quantum Safe, Identity and Access management, data security and AI security offerings
Company Overview

At GOLA, we’re a team of cybersecurity specialists and software developers united by one vision - to help businesses secure, build, and grow with confidence.

Our cybersecurity experts bring deep expertise in:
Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC)
AI and Data Security
Security Operations and Risk Management

Our development teams design and build scalable, intelligent systems enabling digital transformation with security at its core. We specialise in
Agentic AI automation workflows
AI chatbots, voice bots and video analytics
Web and mobile applications

Address

9 Stambridge street, Tarneit, Victoria 3029, Australia

Website

https://www.golacyber.ai

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers Vault
  • Covers Guardium Suite
  • Covers Verify
Resale Authorizations
  • TRIRIGA
  • Maximo
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Sterling Order Management System
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Host Toolsz
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • TXSeries
  • TPF
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Instana
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • OpenPages
  • API Connect
  • App Connect
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Aspera
  • Blockchain Support
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • DataPower Appliances
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • Legacy App Services
  • MQ
  • Operations Insights
  • Operational Decision Management
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Informix
  • Decision Optimization
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Data Replication
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Optim
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • Db2
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Business Automation Workflow
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Verify Governance
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • Capture
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • Filenet Content Manager
  • DevOps
  • Turbonomic
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • Process Planning
  • Non-IBM SW
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • Business Automation Open Editions
  • Workload Automation
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Content Manager (CM8)
  • SevOne
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Data Security Center
  • Verify Privilege
  • Verify
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Netezza
  • watsonx.data
  • Event Automation
  • Databand
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • MongoDB
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible
  • Streamsets
  • Concert
  • Data Product Hub
  • webMethods API Management
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • webMethods BPMS
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • webMethods EntireX
  • webMethods Integration
  • Rapid Network Automation
  • Elastic
  • Kubecost
  • Terraform
  • Vault
  • Consul
  • Nomad
  • Mistral
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • webMethods Hybrid Integration
  • JSphere Suite for Java
  • watsonx Code Assistant
  • watsonx.data intelligence
  • watsonx.data integration
  • Software - IBM i System (not HPC, nor VA Linux)
  • Hyper Protect for Red Hat Ecosystem
  • Manta
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Storage Ceph SW (TPS)
  • Storage Suite for IBM Cloud Paks
  • Cloud Object Storage SW (TPS)
  • Vault Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE
  • Astronomer
  • Nomad Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE
  • Z Data Integration and AI
  • Terraform Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE
  • watsonx Assistant for Z
  • watsonx.ai
  • watsonx.governance
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.