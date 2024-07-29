Webwerks India Pvt Limited

Web Werks is a leading Indian provider of data center, cloud, and managed hosting solutions, offering reliable, scalable IT infrastructure with high uptime (99.995%) and multi-layered security in Tier III/IV facilities across India, USA, and globally via partnerships like Iron Mountain. Founded in 1996, they serve SMEs to large enterprises with colocation, dedicated servers, VPS, hybrid cloud, and digital services like web design and SEO, focusing on connectivity and business continuity.

Address Unit No. 901, Sigma IT Park, Plot no. 203/204, Rabale, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Maharashtra 400701, India Website https://www.webwerks.in Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider