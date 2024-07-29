GENERAL STORM INDUSTRY PTE. LTD.

Company Overview

General Storm Industry (GSI) provides end-to-end solutions and professional services for the digital transformation of customs and global trade. Our expertise spans advisory, implementation, managed services, and capacity building. Leveraging Data Platform, Advanced Analytics, AI, Command-Center Systems, and Computer vision technologies, GSI drives customs modernization, strengthens compliance, and enhances operational efficiency.

Address

10 Anson Road, #22-15, International Plaza, Singapore, Central Singapore 079903, Singapore

Website

https://gsi.sg/

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
