GENERAL STORM INDUSTRY PTE. LTD.

General Storm Industry (GSI) provides end-to-end solutions and professional services for the digital transformation of customs and global trade. Our expertise spans advisory, implementation, managed services, and capacity building. Leveraging Data Platform, Advanced Analytics, AI, Command-Center Systems, and Computer vision technologies, GSI drives customs modernization, strengthens compliance, and enhances operational efficiency.

Address 10 Anson Road, #22-15, International Plaza, Singapore, Central Singapore 079903, Singapore Website https://gsi.sg/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)