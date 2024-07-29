Spark Compass is a Data-driven Communication Platform which enables its operators to understand the end-users, their location, their activities, and their interest to deliver relevant information and content there and then. Rather than focusing on one vertical or one technology, we have created an ecosystem that can incorporate and integrate a series of technologies into one common platform delivering the communication.

Address 11150 santa monica blvd ste 600, ste 600, Los Angeles, California 90025, United States of America Telephone 6192771488 Website http://www.sparkcompass.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)