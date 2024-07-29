Spark Compass

Spark Compass is a cutting edge data company that provides real-time data outcomes specific to real-time actions.
Company Overview

Spark Compass is a Data-driven Communication Platform which enables its operators to understand the end-users, their location, their activities, and their interest to deliver relevant information and content there and then. Rather than focusing on one vertical or one technology, we have created an ecosystem that can incorporate and integrate a series of technologies into one common platform delivering the communication.

Address

11150 santa monica blvd ste 600, ste 600, Los Angeles, California 90025, United States of America

Telephone

6192771488

Website

http://www.sparkcompass.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

Solutions

Spark Compass Platform

Spark Compass is a patented enterprise level Artificial Intelligence Platform-as-a-Service “PaaS” built with an action-event based architecture.
