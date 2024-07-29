V Group Inc.

V Group delivers software, managed IT, integration and security services as an IBM Silver Partner, empowering enterprises to scale securely.
Company Overview

V Group is U.S based and a trusted technology partner delivering innovative software solutions, managed IT services, system integration, and advanced security offerings. As an IBM Silver Partner, we leverage leading technologies to help organizations modernize, optimize operations, and strengthen cybersecurity. With deep expertise across cloud, automation, and infrastructure, we provide end-to-end support that enables enterprises to operate efficiently and scale with confidence.

Address

379 Princeton-Hightstown Road, Building 3, Suite 2A, East Windsor, New Jersey 08520, United States of America

Telephone

(609) 371-5400 x 125

Website

https://vgroupinc.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
  • Diverse-owned businesses
  • Female
Proficiencies
  • Covers Verify
  • Covers watsonx.Discovery
  • Covers watsonx.ai
