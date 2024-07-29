PT. Sepakat Teknologi Nusantara

Spakat is an Indonesia-based company established with clear objective, to provide effective and quality solutions to our customers. Spakat offers a new alternative in providing infrastructure and facilities for professionals without being complicated and takes a long time.

Spakat provides thousands of good quality items that can be ordered, negotiated and purchased easily and fast, such as IT Infrastructure, Cluod Solution, Software Licensing, and more.

Through the tagline, “Cari Barangnya, Nego Harganya, Lalu Spakatin aja!”, Spakat invites professionals to value time in meeting their needs.

Address Jl. Balikpapan No. 17B, Desa/Kelurahan Petojo Selatan, Kecamatan Gambir, Jakarta Pusat, Jakarta Raya 10160, Indonesia Telephone +62 2135289066 Website https://www.spakat.id Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider