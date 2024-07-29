Konekti Systems LLC

Konekti specializes in cloud security, focusing on protecting client cloud workloads through expert firewall integration deployed via Terraform
Company Overview

At Konekti Systems, we help clients in highly regulated industries implement firewalls to protect network traffic in the public cloud.

Our core offering is providing professional design services to architect robust and compliant cloud firewall solutions. We supplement this design work with concrete, automated implementation, typically utilizing Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools like Terraform for consistent, repeatable, and scalable deployments.

We ensure your cloud environments are secure, well-governed, and easily manageable.

Address

1775 Tysons Blvd, Tysons, Virginia 22102, United States of America

Website

https://konekti.us

  • Partner types
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers IBM Terraform
