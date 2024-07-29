PT Medifa Infoyasa Suryantara

PT Medifa Infoyasa Suryantara also known as DoctorTool is an innovative company that empowers equity in healthcare through digitalization and AI.
Company Overview

PT Medifa Infoyasa Suryantara also known as DoctorTool is an innovative company that empowers equity in healthcare through its Healthcare Facility Management Information System, IoT, and mobile applications. With AI and advanced technology, DoctorTool ensures easy and fast access to quality healthcare, addressing geographic, economic, and social disparities, and ensuring equitable healthcare for all.

Address

Chubb Square Lt. 8 Unit A, Jl. MH Thamrin No. 9-10, Jakarta Pusat, Jakarta Raya 10230, Indonesia

Website

https://doctortool.id

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

Solutions

DTex

DTex helps insurances companies to detect anomalies related to prescribing medications from healthcare providers.
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.