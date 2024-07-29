PT Medifa Infoyasa Suryantara also known as DoctorTool is an innovative company that empowers equity in healthcare through its Healthcare Facility Management Information System, IoT, and mobile applications. With AI and advanced technology, DoctorTool ensures easy and fast access to quality healthcare, addressing geographic, economic, and social disparities, and ensuring equitable healthcare for all.

Address Chubb Square Lt. 8 Unit A, Jl. MH Thamrin No. 9-10, Jakarta Pusat, Jakarta Raya 10230, Indonesia Website https://doctortool.id Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)