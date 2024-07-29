BDKL Solutions LLC

BDKL Solutions is a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) and application development firm. We build and manage secure, cloud-native business applications and platforms. Our expertise in modern JavaScript stacks (React, Node.js), mobile development, and implementing managed security services aligns with IBM's focus on hybrid cloud, AI, and security.



Key Alignment with IBM:



Cloud & Application Modernization: We develop solutions ideal for deployment on IBM Cloud.

Security: Our MSSP approach complements IBM Security offerings and the Partner Plus program.

Data & AI: Our application developm

Address 25 SE 2nd Ave Ste 550, Miami, Florida 33131, United States of America Telephone 877-287-7446 ext 715 Website https://bdklsolutions.com Partner types

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider Diverse-owned businesses

Female

Black American

Disadvantaged Business