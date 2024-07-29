TechLab Security Sdn Bhd

Techlab is a leading Malaysian cybersecurity company specialising in strengthening digital resilience for organizations across sectors. Since 2005, we have grown into a team of over 130 professionals, most of them technical expert that focused on enabling safer, more secure digital operations. Through strategic partnerships, trusted engineering capabilities, and a strong understanding of industry needs, Techlab delivers tailored cybersecurity services that help enterprises protect their systems, meet compliance requirements, and operate with confidence.

Address D112, 1st Floor, Block D, Kelana Square, Kelana Jaya, Selangor 47301, Malaysia Telephone +60 3 0378043272 Website http://www.techlab.com.my Partner types

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider