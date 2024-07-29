Founded in 2009, Smartech EAM Experts is a services, consulting and development company specializing in asset management and maintenance with IBM Maximo EAM. Operating across four continents, Smartech helps organizations implement advanced asset management programs. As an IBM Silver Business Partner, it provides licenses, integration, support, tailored add-on solutions, and services around IBM Maximo to optimize performance and reliability.

Address 5742 rue Plantagenet, Montreal, Quebec H3S 2K3, Canada Telephone +1 514 4477153 Website https://www.smartech-tn.com/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider