Streaming Korea Inc.

Streaming Korea provides online event solutions through various online event tools (Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, other local streaming tools). As we embed ‘IBM Video Streaming’ in our cloud video platform, we can provide differentiated event service to customers such as VOD, live analytics, N-Screen environment (no separate program installation), closed event for specific group through password and other related options (embed/event/page lock).

Address #708-#710, Central Park Tower, 17, Seobinggo-ro, Yongsan-gu, Seoul Teugbyeolsi 04387, Korea, Republic of Telephone +82 2 5232280 Website http://www.streamingkorea.com Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider