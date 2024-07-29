Streaming Korea Inc.

Streaming Korea provides video production, webinar planning, hosting and post-production editing services.
Company Overview

Streaming Korea provides online event solutions through various online event tools (Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, other local streaming tools). As we embed ‘IBM Video Streaming’ in our cloud video platform, we can provide differentiated event service to customers such as VOD, live analytics, N-Screen environment (no separate program installation), closed event for specific group through password and other related options (embed/event/page lock).

Address

#708-#710, Central Park Tower, 17, Seobinggo-ro, Yongsan-gu, Seoul Teugbyeolsi 04387, Korea, Republic of

Telephone

+82 2 5232280

Website

http://www.streamingkorea.com

  • Partner types
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
