NTT DATA Business Solutions MSC Sdn Bhd

NTT DATA Business Solutions, a strategic partner of SAP, Microsoft, and IBM in Malaysia, drives innovation through advisory, implementation, and managed services. We continuously enhance SAP solutions to deliver tangible value for businesses and their people.
As part of the global NTT DATA Group and a strategic SAP partner, we provide clients access to cutting-edge solutions and developments through strong partnerships. Our commitment ensures innovation and long-term business success.
Address
NTT MSC, Momiji (West) Building, No 43000 Persiaran APEC, Cyberjaya, Selangor 63000, Malaysia
Telephone
+603 83126200
Website
https://nttdata-solutions.com/my/