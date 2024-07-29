At Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. (SEH), our 900 dedicated employee-owners are united by a shared vision to create positive, lasting change. We are deeply committed to fostering an equitable environment and building safer, more sustainable infrastructure for governments, industries, and businesses across the nation.



By embracing technology and delivering climate-sensitive design solutions, we strive to improve lives, enhance communities, and establish a legacy of positive change.

Address 3535 Vadnais Center Drive, St. Paul, Minnesota 55110-5196, United States of America Telephone 6128023617 Website https://www.sehinc.com/ Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider