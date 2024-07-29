Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc.

Company Overview

At Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. (SEH), our 900 dedicated employee-owners are united by a shared vision to create positive, lasting change. We are deeply committed to fostering an equitable environment and building safer, more sustainable infrastructure for governments, industries, and businesses across the nation.

By embracing technology and delivering climate-sensitive design solutions, we strive to improve lives, enhance communities, and establish a legacy of positive change.

Address

3535 Vadnais Center Drive, St. Paul, Minnesota 55110-5196, United States of America

Telephone

6128023617

Website

https://www.sehinc.com/

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
