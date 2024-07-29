MALEK LIMITED

Malek Ltd, based in Hong Kong, specializes in IBM Maximo Application Suite 9 (MAS 9) and end-to-end enterprise asset management solutions.
Company Overview

Our solutions help organizations optimize asset management, extend asset lifecycles, reduce maintenance costs, and improve cash flow, while ensuring ESG compliance and alignment with major rating agencies—Moody’s, S&P Global Ratings, Fitch Ratings, and DBRS Morningstar, and supporting Basel III compliance. We deliver sustainable, reliable, and efficient performance, combining operational efficiency, asset lifecycle optimization, and predictive maintenance, empowering organizations to enhance resilience and meet international standards in asset management, industrial software solutions.

Address

No. 5, 17/F STRAND 50 BONHAM STRAND, SHEUNG WAN, null 999077, Hong Kong

Telephone

+2778612029

Website

http://www.malek.ltd

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers the Maximo Application Suite
