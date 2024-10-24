ASBIS SK spol. s r.o.

ASBIS SK is a leading Slovak distributor of information technologies. In addition to product distribution, it provides business partners with expert consultations, architecture design, solution configuration, as well as extensive marketing and sales support. The company delivers comprehensive logistics services, including warehousing, transportation, and handling of warranty claims. ASBIS SK also focuses on developing its own brands and is expanding its activities in the field of robotics and automation.

Address TUHOVSKA 33, BRATISLAVA, Bratislavský kraj 831 06, Slovakia Telephone +421 2 32165111 Website http://www.asbis.sk Partner types

Distributor