MAXTEAM is a specialized consulting partner focused on delivering high-value expertise around IBM Maximo and the Maximo Application Suite. We support organizations in optimizing asset management, improving operational efficiency, and ensuring successful upgrades and migrations. With deep technical knowledge and a commitment to quality, MaxTeam helps companies modernize their maintenance strategies, streamline processes, and achieve reliable, sustainable performance across their asset ecosystems.

Address 21 rue des 15 Cornets, Cormeilles-en-Parisis, Île-de-France 95240, France Telephone +33 635750764 Website http://www.maxteam.fr Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional