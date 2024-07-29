Straker Japan K.K.

Straker.ai is a leading provider of AI-driven language and content automation services, blending proprietary SLMs with human linguistic expertise
Company Overview

Straker.ai automates enterprise content localization using proprietary SLMs (Small Language Models) like Tiri and the Verify quality engine, combined with human experts. Key features include highly accurate, domain-specific AI translation and content verification.

They collaborate with IBM watsonx to co-develop custom SLMs on the IBM Cloud, watsonx Orchestratre driving advanced workflow automation, compliance auditing, and scalable, high-quality translation for global businesses.

Address

1-26-2 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, Tokyo 163-0532, Japan

Telephone

+34626878971

Website

https://straker.ai

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

Solutions

Straker Slack app

Straker's Slack app provides instant, real-time AI translation for messages, channels, documents, and videos ensuring seamless global collaboration.
