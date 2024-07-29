Straker Japan K.K.

Straker.ai automates enterprise content localization using proprietary SLMs (Small Language Models) like Tiri and the Verify quality engine, combined with human experts. Key features include highly accurate, domain-specific AI translation and content verification.



They collaborate with IBM watsonx to co-develop custom SLMs on the IBM Cloud, watsonx Orchestratre driving advanced workflow automation, compliance auditing, and scalable, high-quality translation for global businesses.

