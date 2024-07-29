Shorthills Tech Private Limited

Shorthills AI helps enterprises turn data into intelligent outcomes with custom GenAI, automation, and analytics solutions across industries
Company Overview

Shorthills AI is a Generative AI and data engineering company headquartered in New Jersey, with offices in Gurugram, Noida, and Ottawa. We specialize in delivering custom-built AI solutions that turn enterprise data into actionable business outcomes. With a team of 300 experts, we leverage GenAI, automation, and our bespoke in-house accelerators to deliver innovative AI solutions across industries such as BFSI, automotive, healthcare and real estate.

Address

Ambience Mall Ambience Island, DLF Phase 3, Sector 24, Gurugram, Haryana 122002, India

Telephone

9958044268

Website

https://www.shorthills.ai/

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
Proficiencies
  • Covers watsonx.ai
  • Covers watsonx Orchestrate
