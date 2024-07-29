ENLIL s.r.o.

We are ENLIL — a cybersecurity company.

We believe in deep expertise and true understanding. We don’t try to do everything. Instead, we focus exclusively on the areas we master — database security, threat intelligence and AI security.



Our core mission is to protect the heart of your organisation: your data.

We help you gain complete visibility into what is really happening inside your infrastructure — especially within your databases, where the most valuable and sensitive information resides.

Address Záběhlická 1722/43, Praha, Praha, Hlavní mešto 106 00, Czechia Website https://www.enlil.cz

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider