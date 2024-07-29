MyLUA Health Inc.

Empowering maternal wellbeing through AI-driven, culturally intelligent engagement and connected care coordination.
Company Overview

MyLÚA Health is an AI-powered maternal wellness platform delivering empathetic and culturally attuned, multilingual support to mothers, doulas, and health organizations. Built on an agentic, MCP-ready architecture and integrated with IBM watsonx, MyLÚA transforms emotional, physical, and social data into actionable insights that enhance engagement, care coordination, and benefit activation—advancing equitable maternal wellbeing across enterprise and community ecosystems.

Address

445 7th Ave, Brooklyn, New York 11215, United States of America

Website

https://www.myluahealth.com/

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • Diverse-owned businesses
  • Female
  • Black American
  • Disadvantaged Business
  • Hispanic American
