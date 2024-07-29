Founded in 2019, Weststar Engineering Sdn Bhd is Malaysia’s leading provider of professional IT solutions and managed services. Established to deliver secure, innovative, and value-added technologies, the company serves both private and government sectors. With deep expertise in ICT and telecommunications, Weststar Engineering continues to pioneer advanced solutions. Backed by a highly skilled and experienced workforce, the company remains committed to excellence, reliability, and customer satisfaction locally and globally.

Address Level 1 Menara Weststar Dataran Weststar, AMPANG, Selangor 68000, Malaysia Telephone +60 3 341023289 Website https://www.weststar-engineering.com/ Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider