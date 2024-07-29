PERFECT PRESENTATION FOR COMMERCIAL SERVICE COMPANY

Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services is a Saudi technology leader delivering end-to-end digital transformation, enterprise software development, and managed services. We empower government and private-sector organizations with secure, scalable, and innovative platforms across cloud, cybersecurity, AI, data, and enterprise applications. Our portfolio includes turnkey project delivery, system integration, operations support, and emerging-technology services aligned with Vision 2030.

Address 4077 Sheikh Abdullah Bin Jabreen Street, 7537 Al Qayrawan District, Riyadh City 13531, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia., Riyadh, Ar Riyad 13531, Saudi Arabia Telephone 00966115109988 Website http://www.2p.com.sa Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider