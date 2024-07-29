Utimaco Technologies LTD

Utimaco is a global cybersecurity and data protection company headquartered in Germany with offices worldwide. It delivers trusted on prem and cloud solutions that secure digital infrastructures across finance telecom public sector and other critical industries. Core offerings include hardware security modules payment and enterprise key management and data protection services for regulatory and operational needs. Utimaco also provides the u.warn public warning suite with Command Post for governments and CEM for organizations.

Address Maskit 32, Herzeliya, HaMerkaz 4673301, Israel Website https://utimaco.com/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)