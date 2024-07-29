PT Sukses Bangun Nusantara (SBN), based in Jakarta, Indonesia, is a premier IBM System Integrator with over a decade of IT excellence. We empower government, education, and enterprise clients through digital transformation—delivering scalable, secure, and high-performance solutions across infrastructure, software, and cybersecurity domains.



Through an end-to-end approach—from consulting and implementation to ongoing support and maintenance—SBN integrates technology for innovation, resilience, and measurable ROI. Together, we build smarter, connected, and sustainable futures across Nusantara.

Address Rukan Citra 6, Circle West, Blok A 11 Jl.Citra Garden City 6, Jakarta Barat, Jakarta Raya 11820, Indonesia Telephone +62 21 - 230 94496 Website https://www.suksesbangunnusantara.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider