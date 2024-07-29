GENUE PTE. LTD.

Genue is dedicated to helping educators seamlessly integrate generative AI into their classrooms. Genue’s platform monitors student interactions with AI and delivers real-time feedback, equipping teachers to prepare students for responsible AI usage that is necessary for the AI future of work. In addition to our platform, Genue provides training in AI-enabled pedagogy, empowering educators with the skills and knowledge to effectively leverage AI in their teaching. Our tools and training are already in use at polytechnics and top universities across Singapore.

