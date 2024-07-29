Mars Network (Pvt) Ltd

MARS Network delivers customized, end-to-end IT solutions with strong project management and professionalism.
Company Overview

MARS Network was founded with the primary goal of delivering tailor-made, comprehensive IT solutions using highly effective project management techniques, all while maintaining the utmost level of professionalism. We have consistently delivered outstanding post-sales support in Sri Lanka and South East Asia, while also steadily expanding our product offerings.
Our unwavering dedication to innovative solutions that meet our customers’ evolving needs with the most cutting-edge and efficient IT solutions has been the driving force behind our success on this journey.

Address

No: 164, Colombo 5, Western Province 00500, Sri Lanka

Telephone

+94112055299

Website

https://marsnetwork.lk/

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers FlashSystems, IBM Storage Control & Storage Insights, IBM Storage Virtualize, IBM Storage Sentinel
  • Covers IBM LinuxOne 4 Emperor, Rockhopper, and Express portfolio and value proposition around sustainability
  • Covers Power hardware including Scaleup, Scaleout and Linux based servers
  • Covers Power system software including AIX, IBM i, Linux offerings and Power middleware
