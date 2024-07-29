Mars Network (Pvt) Ltd

MARS Network was founded with the primary goal of delivering tailor-made, comprehensive IT solutions using highly effective project management techniques, all while maintaining the utmost level of professionalism. We have consistently delivered outstanding post-sales support in Sri Lanka and South East Asia, while also steadily expanding our product offerings.

Our unwavering dedication to innovative solutions that meet our customers’ evolving needs with the most cutting-edge and efficient IT solutions has been the driving force behind our success on this journey.

Address No: 164, Colombo 5, Western Province 00500, Sri Lanka Telephone +94112055299 Website https://marsnetwork.lk/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider