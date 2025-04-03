AUTOMAGIN SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED

Automagin Solutions Pvt Ltd is a forward-thinking technology solutions provider committed to delivering innovative IT services and digital transformation strategies. With a strong foundation in cloud computing, enterprise software, and system integration, we empower businesses to scale efficiently and securely. Our team combines deep technical expertise with a customer-first approach, ensuring tailored solutions that drive measurable results. we specialize in leveraging IBM’s cutting-edge technologies, including IBM Maximo for asset management and operational efficiency.

Address Plot No. 74, Sky Green City, Juggaur Kamta Chinhat Station, Lucknow, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226010, India Telephone +91-9089514190 Website https://automagin.com/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider