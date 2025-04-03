AUTOMAGIN SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED

Delivering innovative IT services and digital transformation strategies for IBM Maximo asset management.
Company Overview

Automagin Solutions Pvt Ltd is a forward-thinking technology solutions provider committed to delivering innovative IT services and digital transformation strategies. With a strong foundation in cloud computing, enterprise software, and system integration, we empower businesses to scale efficiently and securely. Our team combines deep technical expertise with a customer-first approach, ensuring tailored solutions that drive measurable results. we specialize in leveraging IBM’s cutting-edge technologies, including IBM Maximo for asset management and operational efficiency.

Address

Plot No. 74, Sky Green City, Juggaur Kamta Chinhat Station, Lucknow, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226010, India

Telephone

+91-9089514190

Website

https://automagin.com/

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers the Maximo Application Suite
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.