Sweent LLC is a certified HUBZone and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and an IBM Silver Partner. As a GSA MAS contract holder, we are a trusted, procurement-ready provider of end-to-end digital solutions (541511 - Web Based Marketing / 54151 - Software Maintenance Services). We specialize in developing secure, enterprise-grade applications and analytics portals for deployment in any FedRAMP-authorized cloud environment. Our expertise in AI, data, and automation helps drive mission success for government agencies and commercial industry leaders.

Address 5753 Highway 85 N. Suite 8535, Crestview, Florida 32536, United States of America Telephone (855) 885‑1856 Website https://sweent.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider Diverse-owned businesses

Veteran

US Hubzone

Federal BA certified

Hispanic American