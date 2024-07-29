OSS BILISIM TEKNOLOJI SANAYI VE TICARET LIMITED SIRKETI

OSS Bilişim is a leading IBM partner with over 10 years of expertise specializing in IBM Maximo Application Suite and its full range of components. We provide end-to-end Asset Lifecycle Management (ALM) services, including implementation, support, and integrations. We also deliver 3rd-party enhancements, such as mobile applications, to extend Maximo capabilities. Operating primarily in Turkey and expanding across the MEA region, OSS Bilişim helps organizations maximize asset performance and operational efficiency.

