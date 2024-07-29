Script Technologies

Script Network provides decentralized video infrastructure and distribution services for enterprises and consumers. For B2B clients, we deliver AI-driven transcoding, rendering, storage of large video files, and advertising technology solutions that support both blockchain platforms and traditional internet businesses. For B2C clients, we enable linear television services and global content distribution across millions of devices. By applying AI to accelerate development and optimize delivery, Script Network ensures scalable, enterprise-grade performance integrated with IBM technologies.

Address 20-22 Wenlock Road, London, London, City of N1 7GU, United Kingdom Website https://token.script.tv Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)