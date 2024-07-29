FWF, part of AROBS Group, Romania’s largest independent IT company, brings 8 years of expertise in digital transformation and process automation. Leveraging IBM Process Mining and WatsonX AI, we help enterprises unlock process insights, drive automation, and scale transformation strategies. With proven experience in banking, insurance, and retail, FWF empowers organizations to streamline workflows, cut costs, and build future-ready, intelligent operations powered by IBM technology.

Address Serpuitoare 53A, Cluj-Napoca, Cluj 400168, Romania Telephone +40 768103520 Website http://www.fwfcompany.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional