ZIEMACS-BAYER, LLC

ZIEMACS-BAYER is an IBM Silver Partner delivering AI-powered high availability solutions. We combine IBM Power Systems with our PowerHA AI Assistant for mission-critical infrastructure that's always on and optimized.Our expertise spans:• IBM Power Systems deployment & optimization• PowerHA SystemMirror with AI automation• High availability & disaster recovery• AI-driven monitoring & predictive maintenance• Enterprise consulting & managed servicesWe transform infrastructure operations through intelligent automation, achieving 99.999% uptime and 70% faster deployments.

Address 251 Little Falls, Wilmington, New York 19808, United States of America Telephone +1 845 4868949 Website https://www.ziemacs-bayer.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider