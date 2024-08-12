Axians Serbia d.o.o.

Axians offers a comprehensive range of ICT solutions and services spanning business applications and data analytics, enterprise networks and digital workspaces, datacenters and cloud services as well as cybersecurity.With more than 150 employees in Serbia, Axians’ specialized consulting, design, integration and service teams develop bespoke digital transformation solutions that contribute to successful business outcomes for its customers: private-sector companies, public-sector entities, operators and service providers. Revenues of 3.7 billion // 16,600 employees // 38 countries

Address Djordja Stanojevica 14/III, Beograd, Beograd 11070, Serbia Website http://www.axians.rs Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider