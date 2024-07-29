SEDIN TECHNOLOGIES ME L.L.C – FZ

Sedin Technologies empowers 500 customers everyday with our disruptive IT solutions and business consulting services. As an IBM Partner, we have nearly a decade of experience delivering simplified and strategic Maximo solutions for clients across the globe. Our Maximo Center of Excellence (Maximo CoE) has seasoned Maximo consultants who have helped enterprises achieve more with end-to-end implementations, upgrades, support, customizations, specialized accelerators and more. Over 17 years, we have extended support for customers in over 25 countries with intuitive and immersive knowledge.

Address Meydan Grandstand, 6th Floor, Meydan Road, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, Dubayy 00000, United Arab Emirates Website https://www.sedintechnologies.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider