NETWAVE LLC

NETWAVE is an IT infrastructure and service company that solves IT tasks of development, implementation, modernization and maintenance of organizations and enterprises corporate information networks and systems. Since 2011 we aspire to form a team of highly qualified specialists, which will love their job and be able to solve non-trivial, but interesting tasks, directed for creating effective and innovative solutions for needs of different levels and sizes businesses.Nowadays NETWAVE confidently holds the position of an expert in the information technology field.

Address 8, Aviakonstruktora I Sikorskogo street, Kyiv, Kyiv 04112, Ukraine Telephone +380 44 3590550 Website https://netwave.ua/ Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider