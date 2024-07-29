NETWAVE LLC

NETWAVE is an IT infrastructure and service company that solves IT tasks of development, implementation, modernization and services.
Company Overview

NETWAVE is an IT infrastructure and service company that solves IT tasks of development, implementation, modernization and maintenance of organizations and enterprises corporate information networks and systems. Since 2011 we aspire to form a team of highly qualified specialists, which will love their job and be able to solve non-trivial, but interesting tasks, directed for creating effective and innovative solutions for needs of different levels and sizes businesses.Nowadays NETWAVE confidently holds the position of an expert in the information technology field.

Address

8, Aviakonstruktora I Sikorskogo street, Kyiv, Kyiv 04112, Ukraine

Telephone

+380 44 3590550

Website

https://netwave.ua/

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers Linear Tape-Open, IBM Storage Archive, IBM Storage Suite, Tape Media, IBM Storage Protect, Defender
  • Covers FlashSystems, IBM Storage Control & Storage Insights, IBM Storage Virtualize, IBM Storage Sentinel
  • Covers Cloud Object Storage, Storage Scale System, Storage Discover, Storage Scale, Storage Ceph
  • Covers IBM Storage Scale
  • Covers IBM Storage Ceph
Resale Authorizations
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.