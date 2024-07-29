Impressive Communications Sdn Bhd is an IBM Business Partner specializing in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM). The company's experience is highlighted by its work with IBM Maximo, including a notable project to upgrade Maximo for a major power utility company in Sarawak. They also provide comprehensive support and training for the Maximo Application Suite (MAS) 8, built on Red Hat OpenShift, ensuring a seamless digital transformation for their clients.

Address No.2A-D, Jalan Teknologi 3/5,, Taman Sains Selangor, Kota Damansara,, Petaling Jaya, Selangor 47810, Malaysia Telephone +60 361514186 Website http://impressive-communications.com/contact.htm Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider