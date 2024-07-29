ChinaEtek Data (HongKong) Co., Limited

ChinaEtek Data is a leading domestic provider of comprehensive IT infrastructure services, products, and solutions. We offer a full range of lifecycle solutions encompassing consulting, construction, management, and support services. We have expertise in architecture planning, integrated construction, production assurance, operational maintenance, and advanced automation and intelligent operations across the entire IT infrastructure layer. We are dedicated to delivering efficient IT infrastructure that ensures stable system performance and supports sustainable business growth.

Address Room 12A, Kiu Fu Commercial Building, 300 Lockhart Road, Wan, Hong Kong, null 00000, Hong Kong Telephone +852 31158545 31158545 Website http://www.ce-data.com.cn Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider