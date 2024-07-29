NexGen Technologies, Inc.

Delivering strategic IT solutions in Maximo EAM, cloud migration, data analytics, AI-driven solutions, and app modernization services.
Company Overview

NexGen Technologies, Inc. provides innovative IT services to fuel digital transformation and operational excellence. With expertise spanning Maximo Enterprise Asset Management, cloud migration, AI-driven solutions, app development and modernization, and geospatial solutions, NexGen delivers secure and scalable solutions tailored to each customer’s business objectives. As an IBM Silver Partner, NexGen leverages IBM technologies to accelerate innovation, optimize performance, and enable lasting business value through modern, future-ready IT solutions.

Address

165 South Union Blvd, Ste. 615, Lakewood, Colorado 80228, United States of America

Website

https://www.nexgeninc.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
Proficiencies
  • Covers the Maximo Application Suite
