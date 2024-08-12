Cohesive, a Bentley brand, is a leading Maximo solutions provider. We meet you wherever you are on your journey, from basic work order visibility to reliability-driven maintenance to comprehensive asset lifecycle management, and accelerate your progress for sustained success.As an IBM Platinum Partner, we leverage an unparalleled knowledge base, reliability and industry accelerators, and proven methodologies tailored to match your context. The Cohesive team holds 200 Maximo certifications with expertise across energy production/distribution, transportation, manufacturing, and mining.

