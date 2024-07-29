Claims Connection Group LLC

Claims Connection Group (CCG) is transforming property insurance recovery through IBM-powered automation and a seamless ecosystem of solutions. Our platform combines managed repair, claims automation, Lexxari (AI policy-reader), and Estimate Division (supplementing services) to unify policyholders, agents, brokers, carriers, adjusters, and contractors. From the first policy review to the last nail picked up, CCG reduces cycle times, lowers costs, and ensures a 5-star experience for every claim.

Address 1202 Sandpiper Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78412, United States of America Telephone 1-800-495-0004 Website https://www.claimsconnectiongroup.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)