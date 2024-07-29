Claims Connection Group LLC

IBM-powered ecosystem streamlining insurance claims with automation, policy insights, and 5-star vendor support.
Claims Connection Group (CCG) is transforming property insurance recovery through IBM-powered automation and a seamless ecosystem of solutions. Our platform combines managed repair, claims automation, Lexxari (AI policy-reader), and Estimate Division (supplementing services) to unify policyholders, agents, brokers, carriers, adjusters, and contractors. From the first policy review to the last nail picked up, CCG reduces cycle times, lowers costs, and ensures a 5-star experience for every claim.

1202 Sandpiper Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78412, United States of America

1-800-495-0004

https://www.claimsconnectiongroup.com

  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
