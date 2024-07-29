Celeste Digital

Celeste Digital offers System integration for businesses that need to evolve fast.
Company Overview

We specializes in delivering system integration solutions focused on quickly solving real business challenges. These solutions are built with the proper foundation to provide business value both short-term and long-term. They enable rapid business development in today’s fast-changing business landscape with complex best-of-breed and hybrid IT environments, turning integration from a technical challenge into a competitive advantage. In addition, we offer comprehensive integration support and management services to ensure seamless implementation, ongoing optimization, and long-term success.

Address

Drottninggatan 69, 3tr, Göteborg, Västra Götalands län 411 07, Sweden

Telephone

+46 709152910

Website

http://celestedigital.se

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers Event Automation, Event Streams
  • Covers MQ, MQ Advanced, MQ Appliances
  • Covers API Connect, DataPower, Events Streams, and MQ
  • Covers Db2 and Db2 for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Databases
  • Covers Hybrid iPaaS and webMethods App Integration
  • Covers webMethods API Management
  • Covers webMethods Managed File Transfer and B2B
Resale Authorizations
  • TRIRIGA
  • Maximo
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Sterling Order Management System
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Encore
  • Host Toolsz
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • TXSeries
  • TPF
  • Db2
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Instana
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • OpenPages
  • API Connect
  • App Connect
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Aspera
  • Blockchain Support
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • DataPower Appliances
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • Legacy App Services
  • MQ
  • Operations Insights
  • Operational Decision Management
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Informix
  • Decision Optimization
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Data Replication
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Optim
  • Renewals Only - Kenexa LMS
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Business Automation Workflow
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Verify Governance
  • X-force Threat Intelligence
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • Capture
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • Filenet Content Manager
  • DevOps
  • Turbonomic
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • Process Planning
  • Non-IBM SW
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • Business Automation Open Editions
  • Workload Automation
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Content Manager (CM8)
  • SevOne
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Data Security Center
  • Verify Privilege
  • Verify
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Netezza
  • watsonx.data
  • Event Automation
  • Databand
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • Quantum Safe Explorer Withdrawn
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • MongoDB
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible
  • Streamsets
  • Concert
  • Data Product Hub
  • webMethods API Management
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • webMethods BPMS
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • webMethods EntireX
  • webMethods Integration
  • Rapid Network Automation
  • Elastic
  • Kubecost
  • Terraform
  • Vault
  • Consul
  • Nomad
  • Mistral
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • webMethods Hybrid Integration
  • JSphere Suite for Java
  • watsonx Code Assistant
  • watsonx.data intelligence
  • watsonx.data integration
  • Software - IBM i System (not HPC, nor VA Linux)
  • Hyper Protect for Red Hat Ecosystem
  • Manta
  • Storage Ceph SW (TPS)
  • Storage Suite for IBM Cloud Paks
  • Cloud Object Storage SW (TPS)
  • Vault Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE
  • Astronomer
  • Nomad Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE
  • Z Data Integration and AI
  • Terraform Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE
