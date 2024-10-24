Comtrade Distribution d.o.o.

With over three decades of experience, Comtrade Distribution is the premier regional partner for businesses looking to expand their reach
Company Overview

We go beyond traditional distribution models to become true business partners to you. Our value-added approach includes education and trainings, product promotion, technology integration, marketing and sales support, logistics, flexible financing options, and responsive after-sales service.We can help you create tailor-made IT solutions for your customers, using our vendors’ products. These projects are usually focused on Cloud and Security solutions, Datacenter infrastructure, Networking and Collaboration, etc. At Comtrade Distribution, both hardware and software are conveniently accessible

Address

Bulevar Zorana Djindjica 125i, Belgrade, Beograd 11070, Serbia

Telephone

+381 11 2015555

Website

http://www.comtrade.com/

  • Partner types
  • Distributor
Proficiencies
  • Covers QRadar for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
  • Covers Planning Analytics, Planning Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data and Cognos Controller
  • Covers Storage for Enterprise Virtual Tape Library
  • Covers QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Covers Instana
  • Covers wastonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance
  • Covers the Maximo Application Suite
  • Covers Cognos Analytics, Cognos Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data & aaS
  • Covers SPSS Statistics
  • Covers Privileged Access Management for the Security Portfolio
  • Covers MQ, MQ Advanced, MQ Appliances
  • Covers Guardium Insights
  • Covers Capture, Content, FileNet, Decisions
  • Covers watsonx Assistant
  • Covers IBM Storage, Fusion HCI, Storage Suite for IBM Cloud Paks
  • Covers Cloud Object Storage, Storage Scale System, Storage Discover, Storage Scale, Storage Ceph
  • Covers MaaS360 for the Security portfolio
  • Covers Netezza and Netezza for Cloud Pak for Data
  • watsonx.ai
  • Covers watsonx.data intelligence
  • Covers Data Fabric for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers IBM Storage Scale
  • Covers watsonx.data.integration
  • Covers IBM Storage Fusion HCI
  • Covers IBM Storage Ceph
  • Covers Verify
Resale Authorizations
  • TRIRIGA
  • Maximo
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Sterling Order Management System
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Encore
  • Host Toolsz
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • TXSeries
  • TPF
  • Db2
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Instana
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • OpenPages
  • API Connect
  • App Connect
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Aspera
  • Blockchain Support
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • DataPower Appliances
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • Legacy App Services
  • MQ
  • Operations Insights
  • Operational Decision Management
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Informix
  • Decision Optimization
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Data Replication
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Optim
  • Renewals Only - Kenexa LMS
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Business Automation Workflow
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Verify Governance
  • X-force Threat Intelligence
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • Capture
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • Filenet Content Manager
  • DevOps
  • Power11 E1180 Scale-up
  • Fusion HCI System
  • Power11 S1122 Scale-out
  • Software - AIX
  • Power11 L1122 Scale-out
  • Storage Scale System
  • Storage FlashSystem - FS5nxx HW
  • Storage Tape LTO (TS2xxx, TS4xxx)
  • Storage DS8K HW
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper 4
  • Turbonomic
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • Storwize V7xxx HW
  • Process Planning
  • 6941-15K Point of Sale - Storage Expert Care - Premium
  • Non-IBM SW
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • Db2 for Z
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • zSystems Security
  • Verify
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Sterling Transformation Extender
  • Z Service Management Suite
  • Cloud Object Storage HW
  • Z Software Asset Management
  • Z Log and Data Analytics
  • Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS
  • Z Service Automation Suite
  • IDz & PD Tools
  • Cloud Infrastructure Center
  • IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Stack
  • Enterprise COBOL for z/OS
  • IDzEE & ADFz
  • Test Tools - TAZ
  • Z Compilers
  • CICS Transaction Server for z/OS
  • CICS Transaction Gateway
  • z/OS Connect Enterprise Edition
  • IMS
  • Z Storage Management
  • IMS Tools
  • CICS Tools
  • zVM Tools
  • Z IT Monitoring
  • Z Workload Scheduling
  • Z Anomaly Analytics
  • Storage Protect (incl. DSI SW)
  • z/OS Communication Server
  • DFSMS
  • Z Monitoring Suite
  • Z Performance and Capacity
  • Z APM Connect
  • Unified Key Orchestrator
  • Machine Learning for IBM z/OS
  • Z Backup Recovery
  • Storage Tape Enterprise Drives (TS11xx)
  • IBM Power Virtual Server Private Cloud - Hardware
  • Z Workload Interaction Navigator
  • Z Digital Integration Hub
  • Business Automation Open Editions
  • Workload Automation
  • Content Manager (CM8)
  • SAN b-type Switches
  • SevOne
  • Guardium Data Security Center
  • Verify Privilege
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Netezza
  • Power Systems Other HW/Racks/HMC
  • Software - Linux OS (gross)
  • watsonx.data
  • Event Automation
  • Databand
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • Watson FSS Top (AUO)
  • Z Open Automation Utilities
  • Quantum Safe Explorer Withdrawn
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • MongoDB
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible
  • Streamsets
  • Concert
  • Data Product Hub
  • webMethods API Management
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • webMethods BPMS
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • webMethods EntireX
  • webMethods Integration
  • Ceph as a Service
  • Rapid Network Automation
  • Elastic
  • Sterling Managed File Transfer
  • Kubecost
  • Terraform
  • Vault
  • Consul
  • Nomad
  • Mistral
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • webMethods Hybrid Integration
  • JSphere Suite for Java
  • watsonx Code Assistant
  • watsonx.data intelligence
  • watsonx.data integration
  • Software - IBM i System (not HPC, nor VA Linux)
  • Hyper Protect for Red Hat Ecosystem
  • Manta
  • Storage Ceph SW (TPS)
  • Storage Suite for IBM Cloud Paks
  • Cloud Object Storage SW (TPS)
  • Vault Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE
  • Astronomer
  • Nomad Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE
  • Z Data Integration and AI
  • Terraform Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.