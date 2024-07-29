Nion is a trusted IT consulting partner driving digital transformation for leading organizations. With 200 consultants, we specialize in cloud, software engineering, data platforms, and enterprise architecture. Our experts deliver business value across finance, retail, public services, and telecom. As an IBM Business Partner, we help clients maximize IBM technologies in hybrid cloud, AI, automation, and data innovation—providing senior consultants, architects, and developers for scalable, secure, future-proof solutions.

Address Drottninggatan 95 A, Stockholm, Stockholms län 113 60, Sweden Website https://nionit.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider