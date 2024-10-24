NETEKS TEKNOLOJI URUNLERI ANONIM SIRKETI

Neteks is the largest local&pure Value Add Distributor with fast decision making and quick implementation.We have 30 years of uninterrupted partnership with IBM which helps both sides to communicate and understand easily.Financial power&flexibility is playing a huge role at complex projects.By leveraging Index Group’s partner coverage, access to new partners and regions, is one of the key differentiator for Neteks.Core distribution practices like logistics, finance, pre-sales support, demo product pool, channel development, project&funnel follow up are our main capabilities.

Address D BLOK, NO:21D-6 AYAZAGA MAHALLESI, MIMAR SINAN SOKAK, SARIYER, Istanbul (Europe), Istanbul 34485, Türkiye Telephone +90 2123312323 Website https://www.netex.com.tr/ Partner types

Distributor