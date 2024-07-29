Socurity IT Korlatolt Felelossegu Tarsasag

Our core values are built on elevating IT security standards and strengthening awareness. Founded in 2020 by an expert with over two decades of experience in networking and cybersecurity, both on the client side and as a systems integrator, the company was born from a strong commitment to high-level protection and the evangelization of security awareness. The COVID pandemic and the rise of remote work accelerated digital transformation, demanding a new approach to corporate IT and security—an evolution our company is dedicated to addressing with innovative solutions.

