Simplelogic Sp. z o.o.

IBM infrastructure and watsonx AI solutions empowering enterprises with secure innovation and compliance (DORA, NIS2, MiCA, AI Act).
Company Overview

Simplelogic is a trusted IT partner with 15 years of experience in enterprise infrastructure, cloud, cybersecurity, and data management. We specialize in IBM solutions, including storage, Power systems, and AI innovations built on the watsonx platform, enabling secure and scalable adoption of generative AI. Beyond technology, we provide skilled employee outsourcing and guide clients in achieving compliance with DORA, NIS2, MiCA, and the EU AI Act.

Address

Aleje Jerozolimskie 181B, Warszawa, Mazowieckie 02-222, Poland

Website

https://simplelogic.pl

  • Partner types
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.