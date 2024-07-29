Simplelogic Sp. z o.o.

Simplelogic is a trusted IT partner with 15 years of experience in enterprise infrastructure, cloud, cybersecurity, and data management. We specialize in IBM solutions, including storage, Power systems, and AI innovations built on the watsonx platform, enabling secure and scalable adoption of generative AI. Beyond technology, we provide skilled employee outsourcing and guide clients in achieving compliance with DORA, NIS2, MiCA, and the EU AI Act.

Address Aleje Jerozolimskie 181B, Warszawa, Mazowieckie 02-222, Poland Website https://simplelogic.pl Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider