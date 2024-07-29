Intelligent Business Technologies for Communication and Information Technologies

We are very proud of our highly qualified professionals and state- of-the-art business management systems that have enabled us over short span of time to build strong and sustainable relationships with our clients and business partnersOur service offerings span variety of capabilities such as Enterprise Integration Service on webMethods platform (API Management, Messaging, ESB, MFT, SOA, etc.), Smart City & Command & Control Solutions (IoT, GIS, Surveillance, BMS, Physical Security, Access Control, Video Analytics, Digital Twin), Data Management Services and Emerging Technologies Services.

Address Office 45, 2nd Floor, Al-Aseel Center, Gate-1, Othman Bin Affan Branch Road, Al Izdihar Dist. Exit-7, Riyadh, Ar Riyad 12488, Saudi Arabia Website http://www.ibtech.sa Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider