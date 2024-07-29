BITBIZ CONSULTING AND SERVICES LIMITED

Bitbiz’s engagement in enterprise-class infrastructure and cybersecurity IBM’s core offerings positions us as a natural collaborator or implementation partner for IBM-driven solutions. Our capability in integrating systems across sectors aligns closely with IBM’s systems integration domains. Our readiness to complement and work alongside IBM technologies, combining vendor-agnostic implementation expertise with regional knowledge and delivery capability.

Address Kindaruma Business Center A4, Nairobi, Nairobi City 00600, Kenya Telephone +254 780250925 Website http://www.bitbiz.co.ke Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider